Selena Gomez cooking up third season of ‘Selena + Chef’ for HBO Max

Selena Gomez may just become a professional chef by the time her HBO Max cooking series ends its run. Selena + Chef has officially been renewed for a third season.

New episodes of the series will debut later this year, with Selena continuing the journey she started in quarantine last year to become a better cook.

As in the first two seasons, each episode will pair Selena with a different all-star chef who will talk her through creating tasty meals. Each episode will also spotlight a different charity. So far, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

