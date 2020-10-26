Selena Gomez explains why she broke her silence on politics this year

Selena Gomez understands that the upcoming presidential election is important for a variety of reasons, which is exactly why she decided to break her silence on politics.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer was joined by former gubernatorial candidate of Georgia Stacey Abrams as part of the She Se Puede Latinas Make a Difference Tour 2020. During their conversation, the beauty mogul opened up about why she wanted to energize Latina voters — specifically young voters — this year.

“I believe that my generation specifically gets distracted and there’s so much going on in the world,” Gomez shared with Abrams during their Friday discussion. “This is the one time that we can make a difference.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum noted that she is “very fortunate to have many wonderful things going on in my life,” and wanted to use her privilege and platform to reach as many potential voters as possible before polls open on November 3.

“I have been doing my part as much as I can,” stressed Gomez, who acknowledged that she does “tend to care a lot” about ensuring her platform is used to empower others.

Gomez also expressed concern that some Latina voters might not vote due to disinformation or because they may feel their voice doesn’t matter.

“I think that people are afraid and they don’t really know the power that they have,” she theorized.

Gomez understands where that fear comes from, adding that she’s witnessed or have been in situations that affected her.

“Simply being judged by my last name or the look of my father and my family,” the “Rare” singer admitted, noting that such discrimination “hasn’t really been talked about” up until recently.

According to Pew Research Center, Latino voters made up 18 percent of eligible voters in the U.S. in 2018.

By Megan Stone

