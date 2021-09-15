Selena Gomez explores her Mexican heritage in YouTube’s ‘Artist Spotlight Series’

YouTube Music

Selena Gomez is featured in the latest installment of YouTube’s Artist Spotlight Stories.

In the mini documentary — designed to look like a pop-up storybook — Selena explores her Mexican heritage and family history, and talks about the inspiration behind her Spanish-language EP Revelación.

“If I can speak to the Latinx community, I would say, ‘Be proud of who you are. You are meant to be exactly where you were meant to be, however it looks, whatever it may be. Don’t stop trying,’” Selena says in the doc.

Produced by YouTube Music, Selena Gomez: Artist Spotlight Stories is available on Selena’s YouTube channel now.

