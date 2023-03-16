Selena Gomez hilariously confirms she’s still single

Christopher Polk/NBC

Selena Gomez is once again quashing rumors about her love life by proclaiming she is single via a hilarious TikTok video.

The singer, who sparked rumors she was dating The Chainsmokers‘ Drew Taggart earlier this year, shared a video using a viral audio clip about the frustrating part of dating.

“I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist,'” Selena mouths along before she stares pointedly at the camera and recites, “like, girl, my crush doesn’t even exist.”

She also captioned the post, “Still out here lookin for him lol.”

This isn’t the first time Selena had to throw shade on her own love life. In January, rumors flourished that she was dating Taggart. Although they were photographed holding hands, the two never confirmed their romance. Selena also posted to her Instagram Story at the time, “I Like Being Alone Too Much” with “#iamsingle.”

