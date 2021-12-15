Selena Gomez invests in super-fast grocery delivery service Gopuff

James Devaney/GC Images

Selena Gomez has become an investor in a new grocery delivery service called Gopuff, reports Fortune magazine.

The Philadelphia-based company, which as been valued at $15 million, is setting itself apart with super-fast deliveries. In addition to her financial stake in the startup, Selena will also serve as a “strategic partner.”

Unlike other delivery services, Gopuff owns the inventory it offers, and keeps the products at 550 micro-fulfillment centers across the U.S. and the U.K. It promises that it can deliver everything from diapers to COVID-19 tests to snacks 24/7, in 30 minutes or less.

“The first time I heard about Gopuff was one night when I was hanging out with some friends at home. We needed something from the store, but no one wanted to hop in the car and drive, so someone suggested Gopuff,” Selena tells Fortune. “I was blown away by how quickly our order arrived.”

Selena is also a co-owner and partner in the ice cream company Serendipity Brands, and as part of the deal, Gopuff will deliver the ice cream to its customers. It’s the latest business venture for Selena, who launched her Rare Beauty cosmetics line in 2020 and is also starting a media company focusing on mental health.

Selena says after Rare Beauty partnered with Sephora, she was “was beyond thrilled and it really piqued my interest in the other aspects of business and investing.”

She adds, “As for what is next, I have a few things up my sleeve.”

Selena also has something on her back: Famed tattoo artist Bang Bang posted a photo of her with her back to the camera, showing off what appears to be new ink that starts at her neck and continues down between her shoulder blades.

