Selena Gomez jokingly reveals why she’s still single, teases third season for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

No, Selena Gomez does not have a new man in her life. In fact, she has an idea why she’s still single.

Taking to TikTok Thursday, Selena lip syncs along to King Nas‘ comedy bit about a woman not being impressed by compliments, such as being told she’s “pretty” or has a “nice smile.” As the compliments continue, Selena makes hilariously sarcastic impressions.

“Maybe this is why I’m single. Don’t believe a damn word,” she cracked.

The TikTok comes a day after Selena announced shooting on season two of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building has wrapped. She shared a video of her style team getting her ready for work and captioned it, “Last day on set. I’m sad but here’s the new look.”

While she didn’t spill any spoilers about season two, she did reveal she only uses her Rare Beauty line for makeup — going as far as to reveal which products she uses to transform into her character, Mabel Mora. She also revealed that she recently switched up her hair style and now has bangs.

In other Only Murders news, Selena also hinted the show may be getting a third season. Sharing a clip of her cheering with co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, the latter comic toasts, “To a great season three!” Short and Selena both make surprised faces, as an official announcement has yet to be made, and Martin quickly amends, “Well, next year.”

Considering Steve Martin created the series and Selena is its executive producer, fans are hopeful this means season three is definitely happening. Until then, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer begged in the video caption, “SEASON 2 OF ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING COMES JUNE 28th!!! Please oh please watch!”

