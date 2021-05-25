Selena Gomez, Khalid team up with Marshmello for European soccer finals opening ceremony

Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez and Khalid will join Marshmello for a performance Saturday at the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony.

Marshmello announced the news in a social media post featuring him opening up tiny soccer balls to reveal Selena and Khalid’s names printed on pieces of paper.

“Hey @selenagomez and @thegreatkhalid,” the DJ/producer wrote. “See you at the #UCLFinal Opening Ceremony presented by @PepsiGlobal.”

Selena retweeted his post and added the wolf emoji — Selena and Marshmello have a song together called “Wolves.” Khalid and Marshmello previously collaborated on the song “Silence.”

The UEFA Champions League final will take place at Estadio do Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, where Manchester City competes with Chelsea. It will air in over 200 countries and territories around the world, with the opening ceremony taking place just before the big game gets under way.

