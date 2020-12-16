Selena Gomez, Lizzo win PETA "Libby" Awards

Courtesy Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez and Lizzo are among the winners of PETA’s 2020 “Libby Awards,” given out annually by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to stars who show kindness to animals and support for animal rights.

Selena’s new makeup line Rare Beauty won the “Libby” — short for “liberation,” as in animal liberation — for Favorite Vegan Makeup Line. It contains no animal ingredients and is certified cruelty-free by PETA.

Lizzo won Favorite Vegan Cooking Videos for the meals she posts on TikTok, including an entire Thanksgiving dinner that was totally vegan.

Other winners included Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, for adopting a dog from a shelter rather than buying one from a breeder or pet store; YouTube star Grayson Dolan for rescuing a drowning duckling; and Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch for a post slamming Tiger King for turning animals into photo ops.

“These compassionate celebrities didn’t let the pandemic stop them from walking the walk when it comes to kindness to animals,” says PETA Senior Director of Youth Programs Marta Holmberg.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.