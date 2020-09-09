Selena Gomez opens up about feeling pressured to "show skin"

Tony Barson/FilmMagic

In a new cover story with Allure, Selena Gomez is reflecting on the pressures of being a young woman in the industry and how she’s taken control of her own life.

The singer admits that in the past, there were expectations for her to be overtly sexual in the visuals for her music, even though she wasn’t comfortable with it.

“I just did things that weren’t really me,” Selena says, adding, “There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin… I really don’t think I was [that] person.”

She’s since learned a lot more about who she is, including gaining a better understanding of her bipolar diagnosis.

“I have always had so many different emotions and I didn’t know how to control them quite well,” Selena says. “It was complicated. But I think I’m happy to understand it. Once I did find out more about who I was, I was proud. I also felt comfortable knowing that I wasn’t alone, and I was going to get through it. So I will always be passionate about that. It’s something I will continue to talk about.”

Now, with music, acting, producing and her new makeup line Rare Beauty, Selena says she’s in full control of every aspect of her life.

“I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything,” she says. “So I would like to say, yes. I’m in charge of everything in my life.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

