Selena Gomez opens up about her fluctuating weight: “My medications are important”

Christopher Polk/NBC

Selena Gomez is speaking out against criticism over her weight gain in recent weeks and said it is due to her medication.

The singer took to TikTok live to address the criticism and explained her lupus medication is contributing to her weight fluctuations. Fans recorded the live video and have shared it on social media.

Selena explained, “When I’m taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight.”

She also said in her most recent live video that she hopes to validate others who are grappling with similar issues. “I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through and no one knows the real story,” she said.

She called her fans beautiful and wonderful when reminding them, “Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s***, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me.”

Selena also said she is “not a model [and] never will be.” She asked those who can’t say nice things to “go away because, honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for [their] body or anything.”

Selena has previously spoken out about being body-shamed for her fluctuating weight, which she said is a result of her lupus, kidney issues and other health problems.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.