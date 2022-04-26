Selena Gomez partners with MTV on new mental health initiative

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

Selena Gomez has joined forces with MTV Entertainment to raise awareness on youth mental health.

In a press release, MTVE unveiled plans for its first-ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum, set for May 18, which will be hosted by Selena. Her own mental health initiative, the Rare Impact Fund, will also be on hand.

“As an advocate for mental health, I am thrilled to join forces with MTV Entertainment alongside my

social impact initiative, the Rare Impact Fund, with the goal of destigmatizing mental health through

shaping positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental well-being,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer said in a statement. “I have a long-standing passion for mental health advocacy and education… It’s a personal mission to continue this important work and empower young people to address their mental health.”

Since releasing her Rare Beauty line in 2020, Selena has directed one percent of its sales — with a goal of raising $100 million over the next decade — to increase mental heath resources via her Rare Impact Fund. So far, it has supported 13 organizations. She has also created the mental health online platform, Wondermind.

MTVE’s forum event will bring together 30 mental health youth activists to share their experiences and ideas on what needs to be done to improve accessibility and resources to those in need. It has also teamed with several nonprofit partners, including Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

