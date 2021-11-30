Selena Gomez personally tells TikTok user to calm down after joke flies over their head

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez let fans know she doesn’t enjoy it when people preach to her — especially when it’s about a very personal topic, like kidney transplants.

To sum up what happened, Selena on Tuesday shared a reaction video, known as a duet, to some drinking facts from Dr. Dawn Bantel, who states, “The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men… And 8 or more drinks per week for women.”

Selena cringed at the last line and appeared guilty, but it was all in good fun and she even captioned the duet, “It’s a joke.”

But a TikTok user failed to understand that the “Lose You to Love Me” singer was making fun at her own expense and attempted to shame Selena in the comment section. “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively,” they lambasted. “D*** Selena.”

Selena wasn’t amused by their knee-jerk reaction. Neither were some of her fans who tried to intervene, but Selena personally let them know their outrage was unwelcome.

“It was a joke a**,” she reiterated and, shortly after, the offended party deleted their comment.

Selena revealed in 2017 that she’d needed a kidney transplant as a result of her struggle with the autoimmune disease lupus. Her friend, Francia Raisa, donated her kidney and the two posed for a side-by-side photo following the surgery.

This isn’t the first time Selena, who reportedly stopped consuming alcohol in 2019 because of her condition, joked about drinking. She previously joked on TikTok that she drinks six days a week.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.