Selena Gomez rallies for mental health alongside first lady Jill Biden

Selena Gomez once again teamed up with the Biden administration to highlight the importance of mental health. The Grammy nominee met with first lady Jill Biden, as well as Ambassador Susan Rice, to rally for positive change.

Selena was in Washington, D.C., to host the first Mental Health Youth Action Forum on Wednesday, which brought together 30 mental health youth activists to share their experiences and ideas on how to improve accessibility and bring resources to those in need.

USA Today reports Biden opened up about her personal struggles with mental health before introducing Selena. “The darkness inside of us can feel heavy at times, but we can share the weight of it together,” the first lady said. “It takes courage to be honest about the struggles that you’ve faced and to tell your stories. And it takes courage to understand that your voice can make a difference, and to show your creativity and talents to all of the world.”

Selena used her time to change the dialogue on openly discussing mental health, saying that normalizing these conversations will help those who are struggling in silence.

“Bringing attention to mental health through media or just talking about your own journeys can help. It sets the example that it’s a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame,” she said in a speech that brought tears to her eyes.

She also rallied to increase resources to address the nation’s mental health needs, saying, “I want to ensure that everyone, no matter their age, their race, religion, sexual orientation, has access to services that support their mental health.”

The “Wolves” singer previously teamed up with the Biden administration in 2020, joining Vice President Kamala Harris for a virtual discussion on destigmatizing mental health.

