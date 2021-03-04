Selena Gomez releases bilingual track "Selfish Love" with DJ Snake

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

After collaborating on the hit “Taki Taki” in 2018, Selena Gomez and DJ Snake are back with another bilingual banger.

The two have released “Selish Love,” the latest song off Selena’s upcoming Spanish language EP, Revelación.

Selena sings mostly in Spanish on the saxophone-tinged dance track, where she confesses to liking someone who may be with someone else. In the pre-chorus, she switches to English and sings, “Just a little crush/ Got me over here thinkin’/ ‘Does somebody else care, somebody else care?’/ I know we got trust/ But you be gettin’ me thinkin’/ ‘Does somebody else care, somebody else care?’”

The release of “Selfish Love” follows up two previous tracks from the EP: “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo,” the latter a collab with Puerto Rican rapper/singer Rauw Alejandro.

Revelación is out March 12.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.