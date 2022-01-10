Selena Gomez reveals the meaning of giant new rose tattoo

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Not long ago, Selena Gomez revealed that she’d gotten a huge new tattoo on her back that depicts a rose — and that her friend Cara Delevigne had gotten the same tattoo on her side. Now we know why.

Appearing on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Monday, Selena explained that Cara, who she describes as “one of my best friends” and who she says she’s known since she was 16, calls her by the nickname “Rosebud.” “I’ve always wanted a rose, and now I got one and I love it,” Selena laughed.

But it turns out that Cara, who’ll be appearing in the second season of Selena’s show Only Murders in the Building, isn’t the only one with whom Selena is tattoo-twinning.

“I have, actually, multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life,” she revealed. “I have one with Julia Michaels” — who co-wrote many of Selena’s hits — “my mom and my best friends.”

And in a case of art imitating life, in Only Murders in the Building, Selena’s character, Mabel, and her friends all happen to have the same tattoo.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.