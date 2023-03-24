Selena Gomez says Hailey Bieber reached out to her amid feud rumors

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is trying to put the Hailey Bieber drama to rest.

The singer/actress posted a message on her Instagram Story Friday, asking for kindness.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena wrote.

“This isn’t what I stand for,” she continued. “No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

There have long been rumors of a feud between the two — Hailey is of course married to Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber — but things ramped up online recently with fans flooding social media with alleged evidence that Hailey has been bullying Selena, including a video where Hailey and her pal Kylie Jenner appeared to be shading Selena’s eyebrows.

