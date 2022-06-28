Selena Gomez says new season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ might be “even better than the first”

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Selena Gomez‘s acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders In the Building returns for a second season today, June 28 — and she thinks it might be “even better than the first.”

In Only Murders, Selena stars as Mabel, who bonds with two fellow true-crime podcast fans, Oliver and Charles, played by comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, when they become entangled in a murder in their New York City apartment building and start their own podcast.

In addition to many award nominations, the first season got a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But Selena tells ABC Audio that she and her co-stars didn’t feel any pressure to recreate the magic of that first season.

“I don’t think so. It felt like we kinda just stepped back into it and really just went for it,” says the star. “And it was really organic, and it felt really fun and I dunno — I think it might be even better than the first!”

Last season ended with Mabel appearing to be caught red-handed at a murder scene before she, Charles and Oliver were led away in handcuffs, so that has to be sorted out this season. But there are also plenty of guest stars who’ll be there to spice things up, including Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, Andrea Martin and Selena’s real-life friend Cara Delevingne.

When Steve Martin brags that he gets to kiss Andrea Martin, Selena chimes in, “And I get to kiss Cara!”

We already knew that Cara was playing a potential love interest for Mabel, so it’ll be interesting to see how that relationship plays out.

Only Murders In the Building season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.

