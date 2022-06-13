Selena Gomez says ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-stars taught her to expect more from men

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Selena Gomez is much, much younger than her two co-stars in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, but she says being around them has taught her some valuable lessons — including one about her love life.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Selena talks about how great it is working with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, comedy legends who are 76 and 72, respectively. “Being around two adult gentlemen — because that’s what they are; they are very sweet and kind and hilarious and inappropriate sometimes and it’s the best — I just learned so much.”

She adds, “And my expectation for a man, to be honest — or any human — is to be as decent as these two human beings are. Because they have been doing this longer than I’ve been alive, and they are the kindest people.”

But whether or not Selena is actively looking for a man is another issue entirely — she’s kinda busy. Having finished filming the second season of Murders, she says she’s going to be working on new music “until season 3.”

“My therapist is like, ‘Girl, are you ever gonna find a man?!’ I’m like, ‘I dunno’… But I do feel like right now, in my life, I am just so open, and I love what I do … I just am in a really good space right now, and I’m enjoying it,” she notes.

As for the prospect of turning 30 on July 22, Selena says she’s happy about getting older, because she’s finally arrived at a place where her emotions aren’t “taking over me anymore.”

And, she reveals, “I am having a party, because I was like, ‘You know what? All my friends back home are married with kids, so I’m just gonna throw my own party.’”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.