Selena Gomez sends a strong message to her body shamers: “I am perfect the way I am”

Selena Gomez has been targeted by body shamers before and, in a new TikTok, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer revealed why she no longer pays such negativity any mind.

Taking to the app’s new Stories feature, Selena candidly revealed to her followers on Saturday that she’s “trying to stay skinny,” but she’s not obsessing over that anymore. In fact, she announced, “I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.”

The singer detailed her new mindset when it comes to her eating habits, saying, “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people [complain] about it, anyway. ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh, meh, meh!'”

“I am perfect the way I am,” Selena declared.

The Grammy nominee has been open about her struggles with her body image, which led her to disclosing her lupus diagnosis and the health complications it causes. Selena revealed on a 2019 episode of Giving Back Generation that the medication she takes to treat her ailment can cause her weight to “fluctuate.”

In other Selena news, she revealed she approves of Camila Cabello‘s new album, Familia, and filmed herself dancing around to “Bam Bam.” She captioned it, “Love my girl.”

Of course, fans are now flooding the comments, begging for the two to collaborate.

