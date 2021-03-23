Selena Gomez sets records with new EP, Revelación: "I am thrilled to see the response"

Interscope Records

Looks like Selena Gomez‘s decision to release a Spanish-language project was the right one: Her EP, Revelación, has debuted at number-one on Billlboard’s Top Latin Albums chart.

The album scored the biggest sales week for a Latin album by a woman since 2017, and is also the first album by a female act to top that chart since Shakira‘s 2017 album, El Dorado. Selena is also the first woman to be number-one on both the Latin Album and Latin Airplay charts at the same time in more than 10 years, thanks to her single “Baila Conmigo (Dance with Me).”

“I never go into anything expecting a No. 1 so I do not take it for granted,” Selena tells Billboard. “It’s always a bit nerve-wracking before releasing any music, because as artists we put so much of ourselves out there.”

“For this EP specifically, I was the most nervous I have been in a long time because my heritage means so much to me and I have been talking about doing this for over 10 years,” she adds.

“I wanted it to be perfect. I am thrilled to see the response from my fans and also from people who might not have listened to my other music,” Selena notes of Revelación. She’s also proud that she managed to record the entire album via Zoom during the COVID-19 lockdown.

By Andrea Dresdale

