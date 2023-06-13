Selena Gomez shares new photos from recording studio

Cindy Ord/Getty Images, FILE

Selena Gomez sent her fans into a frenzy when she appeared to tease something new from the studio.

The singer shared five images on Instagram Tuesday, June 13, from a recording studio in Paris, along with the caption, “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris. [winky face emoji]”

In the photos, Gomez appeared to be recording something, which led her fans to take to the comments to express their hopes for new music, specifically the singer’s upcoming album.

The teaser comes after Gomez said in an interview with The Wrap, released last week, that she’s recording new music and working on her fourth studio album after wrapping her third season of Only Murders in the Building.

“I just wrapped my show and I’m spending one week with my family and then I’m going off to Paris and then I’ll return to them but I’ll be working on my album at the same time,” she told the outlet. “I just have to do it all. Right now, that’s just how I function.”

Gomez’s last album was 2020’s Rare. She’s released a slew of hit singles since then, including her chart-topping collaboration with Rema, “Calm Down.” It’s currently #3 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart in its 40th week on the chart.

