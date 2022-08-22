Selena Gomez shares sweet video of her little sister ahead of Friday’s new music collab

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez is arguably the best big sister after revealing how she spoils her little sister, Gracie Teefey.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared a sweet throwback video to TikTok of her taking Gracie to see Olivia Rodrigo in concert. It should be noted Olivia’s SOUR World Tour sold out pretty quickly — but Selena was still able to get her hands on some choice seats.

The video begins Selena adoringly sings along to Olivia’s “drivers license” with her baby sister. The siblings are looking at each other and grinning as they join in with the audience — with Selena, who is wearing a SOUR Tour bucket hat, gently tapping Gracie on the tip of her nose.

The two then share a sweet hug as the person filming lets out an “awww!”

The Only Murders in the Building star has regularly featured Gracie on her social media, such as reenacting a comedic sisterly scene from Full House.

Selena also takes her little sister to some pretty awesome events; aside from Olivia’s sold-out show, the two hit up the Hollywood premiere of Disney’s Frozen 2 in 2019, where they wore matching outfits.

In other Selena news, she has new music coming out on Friday! She announced Monday that she’s jumped on a remix of Rema‘s “Calm Down” and said she “couldn’t be more honored” to be part of the collab. The track is available to presave now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.