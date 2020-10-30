Selena Gomez talks mental health care with Senator Kamala Harris

Sophie Muller

It looks like Selena Gomez and vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris are on the same page when it comes to mental health.

In a video posted to the “Lose You To Love Me” singer’s Instagram on Thursday — ahead of the November 3 presidential election — the two chatted remotely about how people are struggling during the pandemic and shared personal stories about their own mental health.

Selena — who has been open about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and the autoimmune disease lupus — said she would like to see more resources available to people.

“I myself have, you know, shared my story about my mental health journey and I just read too much, I think, about how deep that this country is being affected mentally,” she explained.

“I’ve had so many dreams about, you know, creating places that people could go to. I think there’s a part of me that wishes we had some sort of place that felt like, okay, maybe you just need to get help.”

She added, “You know, it should be something that people can understand and break down, because I truly know that this is something that’s important and important to me.”

During the discussion, Harris acknowledged that healthcare includes both the neck up and the neck down, and that’s part of the reason she and former Vice President Joe Biden are fighting to “hold on to the Affordable Care Act and expand it.”

The duo also spoke about the importance of voting, something Selena did for the first time this year.

“As a citizen, as someone who truly truly cares about their country, not voting is just not an option,” she said.

Your health isn’t just what you experience from the neck down—it’s also from the neck up. I’m grateful @SelenaGomez has been using her voice to raise awareness about mental health and inspire her fans to vote in this election. pic.twitter.com/xbT2Hboxm1 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 29, 2020

