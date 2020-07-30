Selena Gomez tells fans she has "so many exciting things coming up"

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez hasn’t been posting many updates on social media lately, but on Wednesday she hopped on Instagram to share a message with fans.

“I wanted to take the time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much,” she begins. “I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you.”

The singer explains that given everything going on in the world, she felt it would “a little insensitive” posting things that may be “joyful or celebratory.”

“It was really hard for me,” she says. “I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority.”

Now, though, she’s ready to get back into the swing of things and share what she has going on with her fans.

“I’m just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and just sending more love and kind of showing you some more of my personal stuff and what I’ve been doing,” Selena says. “But thank you for being here and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon.”

Last month, Selena and Trevor Daniel released their collab, “Past Life.” Selena’s makeup line, Rare Beauty, is also due out this summer. One percent of all sales from the makeup line will go to the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to raise $100 million over the next 10 years for mental health services.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.