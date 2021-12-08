Selena Gomez to produce her first-ever Spanish language series

Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez just added an exciting new producing credit to her sprawling resume. For the first time in her career, she is set to take on a Spanish show. The 29-year-old singer has partnered with Univision to helm a true crime docuseries for its upcoming streaming service.

Selena, along with her July Moon Productions company, will produce the series Mi Vecino, El Cartel (The Cartel Among Us) with eOne’s Blackfin. The series explores the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa, an attorney for a powerful cartel who lived a dangerous double double life as an informant for the U.S. government. His death not only rattled the town of Southlake, Texas, it also launched a years-long international investigation that exposed the dark underbelly of the drug-smuggling world.

“As a true crime fan, I was immediately captivated when I heard the story surrounding the homicide of Juan Guerrero Chapa. Not only did it take place close to my hometown in Texas, but it was also a story unlike anything I’ve ever heard,” Selena said in a press release. “I am excited to partner with Univision and really pull back the layers of his double life.”

Mi Vecino, El Cartel, as well as Univision’s global streaming platform, is set to launch in 2022.

