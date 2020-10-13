Selena Gomez to produce horror film 'Dollhouse,' may also star

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

The part of Selena Gomez‘s resume that says “producer” continues to expand.

The Hollywood Reporter says Selena is going to produce a horror film called Dollhouse for STX films, and may also star in it. She’s developing it through her production company, July Moon. Described as a “psychological thriller,” the movie is set in New York City’s fashion world.

In a statement, STX films exec Adam Fogelson said, “Selena’s involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer.”

Selena has already executive-produced 13 Reasons Why, the documentary Living Undocumented, the HBO Max show Selena + Chef, and her pal David Henrie’s film This Is the Year.

She also announced plans to executive-produce and star in Hotel Transylvania 4, and produce and star in the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.