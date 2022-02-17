Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’ earns multiple nominations for The Taste Awards

Courtesy of HBO Max

Her music’s nominated for a Grammy and her series Only Murders in the Building is nominated for multiple industry awards. Now Selena Gomez and her HBO Max series Selena + Chef have earned three nods for The Taste Awards.

Dubbed “The Oscars of Food, Fashion and Lifestyle Media,” The Taste Awards honor the best in TV shows, movies, online content, podcasts and photography about food, fashion, health, travel and lifestyle.

Selena + Chef, recently renewed for a fourth season, features the actress and singer teaming up with a famous chef who guides her through recipes and gives her tips for avoiding kitchen disasters. It’s nominated for Best Food Program — Television, Best Reality Series and Best Home Chef in a Series.

The Taste Awards will be handed out in April.

In other Selena news, her Rare Impact Fund, the charity that supports mental health, is expanding to the U.K., where it will partner with two organizations that provide young people with the mental health resources they need.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.