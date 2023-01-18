Senate antitrust committee gets a date for Ticketmaster hearing following Taylor Swift debacle

ABC

A date has been set for the upcoming hearing for Ticketmaster after senators wanted to investigate the alleged monopoly critics say Ticketmaster has on the ticketing industry.

﻿Billboard ﻿reports that hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 24, at 10 a.m. ET and has been titled “That’s The Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment.”

In addition to looking into the ticketing industry’s alleged monopoly, the senators will investigate what went wrong with the Taylor Swift presale.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, and Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, announced the hearing in November following the disastrous presale; fans complained of hourslong waits, site crashes and exorbitant prices.

Klobuchar and Lee sit on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights.

Klobuchar said in a statement, “For too long, consumers have faced high fees, long waits, and website failures, and Ticketmaster’s dominant market position means the company faces inadequate pressure to innovate and improve … Without competition to incentivize better services and fair prices, we all suffer the consequences.”

A list of witnesses has not been released. Ticketmaster has not responded to requests for comment at this time.

