Sensitive singer/songwriter alert: Dean Lewis & James Arthur return with new singles

Dean Lewis: Darren Craig; James Arthur: Filmawi

Lewis Capaldi isn’t putting out a new album for a while, so if you’re in the mood for songs by soulful, sensitive singer/songwriters, there are two great options for you today.

First, we’ve got a new single by Australian singer/songwriter Dean Lewis, whose song “Be Alright” was a huge hit a couple years ago. It’s called “Falling Up,” and in it, he sings, “I thought I’d be happy but I’m barely breathing…I wanted everything but nothing’s ever good enough.”

He explains, “I always thought I would be happy when…I had a big song. Then I had a big song, and I was on the road for three years and when I stopped, I realized it had all passed me by and I was actually less present and more anxious and stressed than ever.”

“I looked back on my life and at all of these points along the way and I realized that I’ve never felt any better, it’s always been onto the next thing…,” he adds.

“These lyrics are about being online and focusing on that one negative comment in a sea of good,” he reveals. “You feel the negativity and it affects your life and I took it on, and I found myself feeling more and more anxious and isolated. I really struggle with that.”

Meanwhile, British singer/songwriter James Arthur is back with a new single called “Medicine.” He’s best-known in the U.S. for his 2016 hit “Say You Won’t Let Go,” and he’s featured on the current hit “Lasting Lover” by British DJ/producer Sigala, which was co-written by Lewis Capaldi.

“‘Medicine’ is an uplifting ode to self, to relationships, to community and connection, and to the healing, restorative powers of love over adversity,” James says in a statement.





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.





