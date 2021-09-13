SHAED’s Chelsea Lee & Spencer Ernst expecting first child together

Credit: Jared Zagha

Congratulations to SHAED‘s Chelsea Lee and Spencer Ernst, who are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the news in an Instagram post Sunday with a photo of a pregnant Lee standing on the beach with the caption, “Adding another member to our family band,” alongside a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #20Weeks.

SHAED, of course, is already a family affair — alongside the husband-and-wife pair, the trio also includes Spencer’s brother, Max Ernst.

Back in May, Lee shared that she had suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. She had written the song “Six in the Morning,” which closes SHAED’s new album, High Dive, to “welcome that child into the world.”

SHAED will be performing at this weekend’s Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.