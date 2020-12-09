Shakira, Adele, Doja Cat, "Yummy," "WAP" among top-trending Google searches of 2020

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Google has released its annual Year in Search, detailing the top-trending searches of 2020. In addition to a whole bunch of specific pandemic-related searches — like “Where to buy face masks” and “dating during coronavirus” — people were also looking for information on their favorite artists and songs.

Of all musicians and bands this year, Shakira was the top-trending search in the U.S., meaning a search that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2020 versus 2019. That’s likely due to her appearance at the Super Bowl in February, alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Other artists in the top 10 include Adele — possibly due to her weight loss — plus Doja Cat and Lizzo. Van Halen made the top 10, sparked by the death of the band’s co-founder and lead guitarist, Eddie Van Halen. Canadian singer Grimes was also in the top 10, no doubt due to the unusual name she and her partner Elon Musk gave their baby.

The rest of the top 10 involved artists who were the subject of rumors or scandal, such as R&B singer August Alsina, who said he’d had an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith; singer and reality star Tamar Braxton, who revealed she had been suicidal; and rapper/singer Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion.

The song lyric that was the top-trending search of the year was, unsurprisingly, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy “WAP.” Others included Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Justin Bieber‘s “Yummy” and Roddy Ricch‘s “The Box.” Also on the list: “Break My Stride” by Matthew Wilder, because the song was widely used on TikTok.

Globally, the number-one item on the top-trending concert searches list was the star-studded, Lady Gaga-curated Together at Home event that took place in April.

By Andrea Dresdale

