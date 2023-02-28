Shakira appears to slam ex Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend in new interview

Courtesy Sony Music

Shakira recently sat down for her first television interview since breaking up with ex Gerard Piqué, and she apparently had a message for his new girlfriend, 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

The singer was interviewed by Mexican news program En Punto, and her comments about women supporting women turned some heads.

“There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women,” Shakira said in Spanish. Fans latched onto the comment following reports that Piqué, 36, had cheated on the singer.

Shakira also opened up about how she used to be emotionally dependent on men because she bought into the fantasy that a woman needs a partner “to complete herself.” The singer said she has since learned she is enough.

She said she believes women become stronger when they’re tested, saying she’s now “stronger than a lioness” and is learning to accept that life doesn’t always go her way.

The singer noted she’s working on herself for her children’s sake. “I’m ready for the next round,” she said. “Let life come and show me what else is out there.”

Shakira and Piqué’s 12-year relationship ended in June. They share two sons: 8-year-old Sasha and 10-year-old Milan.

The cheating rumors took off in January after Shakira released the diss track “BZRP Music Session #53” with Argentine DJ Bizarrap. Shakira sang, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

She also said she is worth two 22-year-olds, which was roughly Marti’s age at the time, and expressed, “I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.