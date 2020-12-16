Shawn Mendes' charity foundation awarding "Wonder Grants" to young creatives

Shawn, the Foundation and Google have teamed up to award “Wonder Grants” to young “changemakers and creatives,” so that they can have the resources and platform they need to launch or complete innovative projects in fields like music, film, technology, science and the environment. The grants include cash, as well as Google products.

The first recipient of a “Wonder Grant” is 18-year-old Fanta Ballo from Harlem, NY, who’s a college senior and “social activism poet.” Another four recipients of the grants will be featured on the Foundation’s Instagram next year.



In a statement, Shawn said, “I’m grateful to be able to provide grants through my Foundation, with Google’s support, to young leaders who are on the ground innovating change. I am so inspired by their work and want to continue to empower young people daring to wonder in the service of others.”

Visit ShawnMendesFoundation.org for more information.

The @shawnfoundation & I are partnering with @google to give out a 1st set of Wonder Grants to youth making positive change. Each grantee will receive a cash grant + google product to support their work. This is @fantaratty4, an incredible poet & one of the first recipients 🖤 pic.twitter.com/q9jhnEMiKk — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) December 15, 2020





