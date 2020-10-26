Shawn Mendes kicking off new "Wonder Residency" to support independent venues

Glen Luchford

Shawn Mendes has announced a unique residency in support of independent music venues that have been left hurting financially due to the COVID-19 shutdown of the touring industry.

The first stop for The Wonder Residency will be a performance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night, live from The Palace Theater in New York City.

Shawn plans to announce more performances from different theaters and venues ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Wonder. He’s selling limited-edition posters for each stop on the residency too, with all proceeds benefiting the National Independent Venue Association’s “Save Our Stages” campaign.

Shawn’s album, Wonder, comes out December 4, preceded by his Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, on November 23.

By Andrea Tuccillo

