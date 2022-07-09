Shawn Mendes postpones tour for three weeks: “I’ve hit a breaking point”

Courtesy Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has decided that his current Wonder tour was just too much, too soon.

The Canadian superstar has announced that he plans to hit pause on his trek for the next three weeks so he can focus on his mental health. In an Instagram post, he writes, “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest, it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.”

“After a few years off from the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature,” he continues. “Unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

Shawn said the postponement would last through his July 29 show in Uncasville, CT. He signed off by promising fans he would let them know “as soon as there are more updates.”

