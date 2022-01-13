Shawn Mendes releases melancholic music video for “It’ll Be Okay”

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

﻿Shawn Mendes ﻿is leaning into the heartbreak in his all-new music video for “It’ll Be Okay.” The emotional ballad chronicles his breakup from girlfriend Camila Cabello, whom he had been dating for about two years.

Shawn returned to his hometown of Toronto, Canada, to film the moody video, which features him wandering around the city streets as snow falls from the night sky. As he sings the opening verse, the Grammy winner is seen sitting on a park bench as he spins what appears to be a fidget ring on his index finger. He then begins his slow journey home, but it appears he doesn’t exactly know where his feet are taking him because he’s so consumed by the heartbreak.

Although the music video is simple, featuring just Shawn and Toronto’s city lights, fans praised its ability to perfectly capture the turbulent emotions one feels when a relationship is about to end.

The singer again teamed with ﻿Jay Martin to direct the video, who previously helmed the “Stitches,” “Mercy,” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” features.

Shawn and Camila announced in November via their respective Instagram stories that they were going their separate ways. It read, in part, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever.”

The Canadian singer released “It’ll Be Okay” about two weeks after the announcement.

