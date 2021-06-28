Shawn Mendes talks confronting his biggest fear after fight with Camila Cabello

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is getting vulnerable about one of his deepest fears.

The singer opened up on an episode of the Man Enough podcast, revealing how a recent fight with girlfriend Camila Cabello was triggered by his fear of “being evil.”

“I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I got so defensive,” he said. “I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice at you!’ And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad.”

He admitted that instead of just apologizing and adjusting his behavior, he made it about him.

“I made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me,” he said. “And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, ‘God, that was a whole thing and I’m really sorry.'”

He said he’s working on trying to apologize sooner in situations like that. He added that he’s also working on accepting that maybe there is a little bit of “darkness” inside of him that does exist.

Elsewhere in the interview, Shawn was asked what he thinks Camila would say is his greatest strength, and his biggest weakness.

“My greatest strength, I think she would say is my truth, my ability to be honest, tell the truth,” he said. “I think she would say my [weakness] is my commitment to being a ‘good guy.'”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.