Shawn Mendes unveils music therapy program for sick children called Wonder of Music

Shawn Mendes launched his new initiative, Wonder of Music, a music therapy program designed for sick children. The program is underway at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in his native Toronto.

The singer’s charitable arm, The Shawn Mendes Foundation, committed a million dollars to this new effort.

“SickKids is a very special place to me and my hometown of Toronto, and I’m so honored to support such an important program,” Shawn said in a press release. “Music has made such a profound impact in my life and is no doubt a form of therapy to me. I can only hope the Wonder of Music Program will help SickKids patients, families, and staff benefit from its power as well.”

The singer’s new initiative acts as a comprehensive music therapy program that enhances and expands the programs SickKids already has in place. Music therapists will be able to help infants, children and young adults with custom-made therapy sessions — which are also meant to help children and their families bond and find comfort and joy in what could be a very scary time.

Carolyn Marshall, Certified Music Therapist, The Hospital for Sick Children, explained how important Shawn’s new directive is.

“For many children and families in the hospital, music therapy is an opportunity to express and process a complex range of emotions – such as anger, hurt, happiness, fear or hope – in a creative way,” she said.

Children can now take advantage of a multitude of activities, including learning how to write music, creating custom lullabies and even composing original songs set to their own heartbeat to help them cope with being hospitalized. In addition, kids can also access music education through the program.

You can support Wonder of Music by donating to The Shawn Mendes Foundation.

