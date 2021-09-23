Shawn Mendes’ Wonder: The World Tour to hit North America June of 2022

Island Records

After promising to announce his tour, Shawn Mendes has done just that.

Shawn’s Wonder: The World Tour will get underway in the U.K. and Europe in March of 2022, with opening act King Princess. The tour arrives in North America on June 27, 2022 with opening act Dermot Kennedy through an August date in Brooklyn, NY, and then Tate McRae takes over on the second leg, which starts September 7 in Arizona.

The tour is currently set to conclude October 26, 2022 in Newark, NJ. It’s Shawn’s first trek since the release of his most recent album, Wonder.

The public onsale date for the North American tour starts October 7 at 10 a.m. local time, though there are American Express and Fan presales prior to that. All the details and tour dates are available at WondertheTour.com.

American Express card members will be able to access tickets in a special front-of-stage pit, and also purchase tickets that include limited edition merchandise, while supplies last.

More tour dates for other regions will be announced soon.

