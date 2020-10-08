Shawn Mendes won't "confirm or deny" duet with Justin Bieber

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Could Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber be teaming up for a new song? The “Wonder” singer left us doing just that.

During a recent interview with British radio show Capital Breakfast, Mendes was pressed about a rumor he turned down an offer to record with Bieber last month.

“Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber?” Mendes shot back.

“If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was like nine years old,” the 22-year-old singer said before answering coyly, “I cannot confirm or deny.”

Responding to reports of the two Canada natives were recently spotted together, Shawn explained, “In the last six months, we’ve definitely become a lot closer.”

“It’s really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways, just to kind of talk through stuff with, because there’s not many people who do this type of stuff,” he added before joking, “Back to your question because I’m now sidetracking on purpose.”

“Wonder” is the title track from Mendes upcoming album of the same name, due out December 4.