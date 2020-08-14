She is here! Miley Cyrus drops empowering self love anthem "Midnight Sky"

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

After hyping a new chapter in her music career, Miley Cyrus‘s “Midnight Sky” is finally here!

Cyrus, 27, dropped the new single along with its music video on Friday and they are the epitome of everything Miley — sexy, confident and independent.

The record is set to a smooth melody with an upbeat tempo perfect for dancing. Meanwhile, the lyrics ooze a message of freedom and empowerment as the songstress croons, “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no/ I don’t need to be loved by you.”

The lyrics aren’t the only thing fierce about “Midnight Sky,” though. The accompanying colorful, retro music video that was directed by Miley and stars only herself is as well.

The “Slide Away” singer stuns in an array of outfits. From a sultry black Chanel bodysuit complete with embellished gloves to a a full-length purple sequin gown to lying practically naked in a sea of gum balls, Miley proves, yet again, that she can’t be tamed.

“Midnight Sky” is off of Miley’s upcoming seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus.

By Danielle Long

