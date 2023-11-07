Sheryl Crow on the advice she gave Olivia Rodrigo

Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht

While being honored as an inductee at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, Sheryl Crow was more than happy to pay it forward to the next generation of artists by having Olivia Rodrigo join her onstage.

“It’s really cool,” she tells Entertainment Tonight of getting to perform with Olivia. “I mean, you know, I got to sort of lift her up a little bit, because she’s got a new record [out] … I know how hard the second record is, the sophomore. You’re competing with the success of your first record, and she nailed it.”

Olivia’s sophomore album, GUTS, the follow-up to her debut, SOUR, came out in September. Sheryl says she told Olivia to make sure she takes in every moment.

“I said, you know, ‘If you can, just write down one sentence every day, of what happened during that day, because you will someday look back [at] this, and try to remember all the things,’” Sheryl tells ET.

“The other thing [I told her] is to just stay in the work and stay out of the chatter,” she added. “That’s a major thing.”

Olivia, who considers Sheryl a musical hero, previously joined her onstage at Nashville’s famed Bluebird Cafe to sing Sheryl’s hit “If It Makes You Happy.” She wrote at the time, “pinch me! sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow!!!!”

