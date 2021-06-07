She’s gonna be alright: Jennifer Lopez inks huge Netflix deal

ABC

Netflix is getting into the Jennifer Lopez business.

The actress, recording artist and Hustlers producer has inked a massive deal with the streaming giant, along with her partner Benny Medina and J. Lo’s producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Through Lopez’s and Goldsmith-Thomas’ Nuyorican Productions, the trio will produce “a slate of films, television series, scripted and unscripted content, with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.”

The first project announced by the streamer will be Lopez’s action thriller The Mother, which will be directed by the live-action Mulan‘s helmer, Niki Caro. The film will have Lopez pulling a John Wick: playing a deadly assassin “who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive.” Shooting gets underway this fall, with a late 2022 release on Netflix.

The second project will be The Cipher, based on the thriller novel by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado. That adaptation, part of Maldonado’s series centering on her FBI agent character Nina Guerrera, has the agent tangling with a serial killer from whom she escaped as a teen.

In a statement, an “excited” Lopez said, “Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us” than the “forward leaning” streaming giant.

Scott Stuber, Netflix Head of Global Films, added, “Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and Nuyorican we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world.”

