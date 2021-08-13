Shock Collar Question of the Day (08/13/21)

Alexis is wearing the Shock Collar this morning!

Today’s question: A new survey asked people “which animals do you think you could beat in an unarmed fight?”

And today I have a list in front of me of those beasts… and we’re going to play a little OVER or UNDER with it. I’ll tell you an animal and You’ll need to tell me if the actual percentage is OVER or UNDER the number I give you…

50% of people think they could beat a medium sized dog in a fight. Is the real number OVER or UNDER that?

70% – of people said they could beat a house cat in a fight. Is the real number OVER or UNDER 70%?

25%- 25% of people said they could beat an EAGLE in a fight. Is the real number OVER or UNDER 25%?

65% – When asked if they could beat a goose in a fight, 65% of people said yes. Is the real number OVER or UNDER 65%?

69% – that’s how many people think could take a rat in a scuffle. Is the real number OVER or UNDER 69%?