Showtime debuts trailer for The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show documentary

The Weeknd received an Emmy nomination for his Super Bowl halftime performance, and now Showtime is taking us behind the scenes of the multi-million dollar production in a new documentary titled The Show.

A trailer was released Wednesday capturing the numerous rehearsals in dance studios and stadiums, and the preparations for the special effects, as well as clips from the actual show.

The Blinding Lights singer, who spent $7 million himself to create his halftime mini-concert, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he felt enormous pressure to deliver a special show.

“Oh yeah, absolutely. Naturally. Just the idea that it’s the Super Bowl alone, you know, there was that pressure,” he said. “Then, having to adjust to what we’re dealing with and making it a COVID-safe, COVID-free environment.”

“The silver lining was that we got to be very creative and got to make it a cinematic journey,” The Weeknd continued. “Less of a halftime show spectacle, more of a narrative. So there was a silver lining in that, but we didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into. We were kind of blind, but it turned out great.”

The halftime performance is up for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special. The Show will debut Friday, September 24 at 9 p.m., 8 p.m. Central, on Showtime.

