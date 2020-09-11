Sia and David Guetta team up for inspirational '80s-inspired banger "Let's Love"

Warner Music France

David Guetta and Sia are back at it again with their latest collaboration “Let’s Love,” a catchy tune meant to inspire people to dance away the doldrums of COVID-19 and quarantine.

The infectious beat uses nostalgic ’80s synths and drumbeats to pound in the message that there is a light at the end of the ongoing global crisis.

“Let’s love/ And we’ll get through it all together/ We’ll get through it all together/ Let’s love,” Sia belts in the chorus, which also promises “I swear you’re safe/ This too shall pass.”

Guetta says the song’s inspiring message and rousing beat are completely intentional, saying in a press release, “During this time of isolation, I’ve been incredibly inspired to release music that has an uplifting energy.”

“‘Let’s Love’ is a message of love, hope and bringing people together and once again,” continued the 52-year-old DJ. “I love producing club tracks but at the same time, especially now, I feel like creating ‘feel-good’ music.”

“Let’s Love” is the pair’s fourth collaboration, joining “Titanium,” “Flames,” and “She Wolf (Falling to Pieces.)”

Meanwhile, David has achieved the Guinness World Records titles for the most viewers for a DJ set live stream on Facebook and most liked DJ on Facebook.

His “United at Home” live stream series in Miami achieved 161,823 simultaneous views, while his Facebook page reached 50,460,923 likes.

By Megan Stone

