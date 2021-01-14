Sia releases new version of "Hey Boy" featuring Burna Boy

Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic

Sia’s latest single, “Hey Boy,” is getting an extra boost from Burna Boy.

On Thursday, the singer released a new version of the track featuring the Nigerian artist, along with an animated music video. The remixed song, along with the original, is included on Sia’s upcoming eighth studio album, a companion to her feature directorial debut, Music.

The album, Music — Songs from and Inspired by the Motion Picture, comes out February 12. The film, starring Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sia’s muse, Maddie Ziegler, is due out sometime next month.

Hudson plays Zu, a newly sober woman who learns she must become the sole guardian of Ziegler’s character, Music, Zu’s half-sister who’s on the autism spectrum. It’s based on a short story Sia wrote in 2007.

Here’s the track list:

“Together“

“Hey Boy“

“Saved My Life“

“Floating Through Space“

“Eye to Eye“

“Music“

“1 + 1“

“Courage to Change“

“Play Dumb“

“Beautiful Things Can Happen“

“Lie to Me“

“Oblivion“

“Miracle“

“Hey Boy“ ft Burna Boy

