Sia reveals she had liposuction: “I am insecure like most people”

Disney/Jenny Anderson

Sia wants her fans to know that if she shows up looking noticeably slimmer, it’s not Ozempic — and it’s not diet or exercise, either.

On December 9, the “Unstoppable” singer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today.”

“Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise,” she continued. “I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough.”

She went on to say, “I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues. Pray for me please! I love you, keep going!”

At the 2023 Daytime Beauty Awards in October, where she presented her plastic surgeon with a special award, Sia, who usually covers her face with enormous wigs, revealed that she’d had a facelift.

