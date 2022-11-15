Simon Cowell hopes to convince Britney Spears to join him on another reality competition show

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Simon Cowell wants to do another show with Britney Spears ﻿after working with her on The X Factor a decade ago and hinted he wants to show fans a new side of the pop star.

“We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it,” Cowell told ﻿﻿E! News, adding he got to know the singer quite well because he would be on the phone with “her two or three hours every time.”

The record executive continued, “There’s a side of Britney a lot of people don’t know… She was super smart, lovely ideas about how to launch someone else’s career, which is critical if you’re going to be a judge on one of these shows. So I had a fantastic relationship with her.”

Added Cowell, “She really is interesting… and she’s so talented.”

Because of that positive experience, Cowell hopes Britney will sign on to any future reality shows he has coming down the pipeline. He’s so serious about his wishes, he even pleaded with the pop star.

“If you’re watching Britney and we make a show, please come back and do it with me,” he said. “It would be amazing. I adore her.”

Britney served as a judge on the second season of The X Factor — the same season that produced Fifth Harmony ﻿– which aired on Fox in 2012.

