Sleep This Moment: Get ready for 'Lullaby Renditions of Pitbull'

Rockabye Baby Records

The Rockabye Baby folks have managed to turn the music of nearly every musical act you can think of into lullabies — from Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and Nine Inch Nails, to Drake, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. But is your baby ready to be put to sleep to songs that normally conjure up images of a rap and reggaeton-fueled, out-of-control Miami club night?

That’s right: Lullaby Renditions of Pitbull arrives October 16, and it turns the biggest hits of Mr. Worldwide into the “(Bed) Time of Our Lives.” Songs include “Timber,” “I Know You Want Me,” “Give Me Everything” and more.

Considering that he’s a father himself, Pitbull might appreciate the album.

Here’s the full track listing:

“Feel This Moment”

“Give Me Everything”

“Hey Baby (Drop it to the Floor)”

“I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)”

“Don’t Stop the Party”

“Fireball”

“Hotel Room Service”

“Go Girl”

“The Anthem”

“Rain Over Me”

“Time of Our Lives”

“No Lo Trates”

“Timber”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.